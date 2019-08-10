VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0194

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $801,272.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00260958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.01247659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00093128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About VITE

VITE’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,162,655 tokens. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org.

Buying and Selling VITE

VITE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, CoinEx and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

