Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17, Morningstar.com reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a negative net margin of 804.55%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.53. 777,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nomura increased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

