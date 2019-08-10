Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 288.62% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of Vuzix stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. 640,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,600. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VUZI. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 547,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 76,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vuzix by 16,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vuzix by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

