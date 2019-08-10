Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 5.1%

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.86, 640,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 547,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 288.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 16,307.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

