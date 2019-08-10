Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waitr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Waitr in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waitr in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.68 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 11,363,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,686. Waitr has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $284.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Meaux bought 135,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Waitr by 12.8% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,395,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 500,084 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Waitr by 19.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 346,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Waitr by 104.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

