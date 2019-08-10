Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 43.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 45,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 32,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.52. 8,504,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,404,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.69. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $242.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.61.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

