Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $140,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

