Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $210.02. 2,630,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,925. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.20. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

