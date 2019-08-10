Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 2,237 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Square by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at $30,603,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,553,625 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

NYSE SQ traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $65.01. 7,014,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,171,338. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,250.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

