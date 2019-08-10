Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 780 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.83.

