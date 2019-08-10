Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 117,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.46. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

