Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,983,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,744,000 after acquiring an additional 890,814 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,244,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 243,704 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,246,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,179,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $88.23.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

