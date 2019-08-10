Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 17 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,646 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $1,333,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,591,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,802 shares of company stock valued at $119,632,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $817.90. 460,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,274. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $822.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $756.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.26.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.