Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in 3M by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 479,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,847 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.47. 1,500,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,503. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $158.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

