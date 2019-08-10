WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1,036.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $289,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $89.87 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 61,350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,987,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 7,560 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $668,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,205 shares of company stock worth $45,264,656 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.