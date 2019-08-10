Wedbush Trims PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price to $71.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PTC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.13.

PTC stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. PTC has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $219,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,636 in the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PTC by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $750,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 39.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

