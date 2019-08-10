Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WW. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weight Watchers International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. 3,366,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $289,390.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

