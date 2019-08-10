Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

AINV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 260,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.13. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135,636 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 571,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 121,326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 427,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,374 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 363,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.