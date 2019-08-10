Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Wendys has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 109,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,027,263.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $56,554,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,824,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after buying an additional 2,081,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1,406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 1,513,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,956,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 1,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at $13,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

