WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.16 Million

Brokerages expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce $127.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.05 million to $128.40 million. WesBanco posted sales of $116.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $509.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.80 million to $511.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $518.61 million, with estimates ranging from $506.72 million to $527.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 76,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 61.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 226,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 100.0% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

