Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WAIR stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. 8,968,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wesco Aircraft has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44.

WAIR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

