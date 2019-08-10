Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 16,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 566,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

WDC traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,401. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.