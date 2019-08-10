WesternOne (TSE:WEQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

WesternOne Inc (TSE:WEQ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.10. WesternOne shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 53,296 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,862.90.

About WesternOne (TSE:WEQ)

WesternOne Inc provides engages in construction and infrastructure businesses in Western Canada. The company offers construction heat services; and rental of aerial equipment, such as man and material lifts, as well as general construction equipment to businesses in the construction, infrastructure, film, and television industries.

