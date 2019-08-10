Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WLKP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,703. The stock has a market cap of $731.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.57. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

