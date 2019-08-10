Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 40000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Westminster Resources Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold, silver, and copper. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties comprising an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in southern Peru; and El Cobre project that covers an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

