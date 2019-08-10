Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $343.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

