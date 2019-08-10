Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 211 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Total System Services by 119.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Total System Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Total System Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Total System Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Total System Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.07. The stock had a trading volume of 966,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $138.66.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSS. Cowen cut shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

