Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 989,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 469,679 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000.

VWO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,581,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

