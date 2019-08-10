Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BT Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. BT Group plc has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.6807 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

BT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

BT Group Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

