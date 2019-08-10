Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Continental by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,915,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Continental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,659,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,933,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,895,000 after purchasing an additional 331,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in United Continental by 17.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,427,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after purchasing an additional 353,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,032. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.