Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 865.9% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

QRVO traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.49. 1,429,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,576. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $137,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,873,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,237. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

