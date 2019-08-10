Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $323,000 Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 104.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,980 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WP Carey by 460.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,900,000 after purchasing an additional 796,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WP Carey by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,703,000 after purchasing an additional 592,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 547,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 816.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 493,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,698. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.48. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.