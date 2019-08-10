Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCP during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

