Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,143 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.89. The company had a trading volume of 461,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $287.66 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,045.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

