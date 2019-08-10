Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.79.

Shares of WPM stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$36.64. 891,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,250. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$19.87 and a 52 week high of C$37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion and a PE ratio of 39.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$299.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$270.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 90,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.49, for a total transaction of C$2,474,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,347,326.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,676.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

