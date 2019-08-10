Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WLDN. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $372.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $55,020.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,171,795.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,259 shares of company stock worth $1,618,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 67,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $111,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

