William Hill’s (WMH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.12).

Shares of William Hill stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 156.25 ($2.04). The company had a trading volume of 5,796,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Analysts anticipate that William Hill will post 1638.999828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.14%.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

