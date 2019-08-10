Wings (WINGS) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Wings has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $4.12 million and $38,124.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Bittrex and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00261952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.01248588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020266 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00093036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Wings

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Upbit and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

