Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $42.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 402.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.