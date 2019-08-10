Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after buying an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,542,000 after buying an additional 12,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.52. 8,149,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,699,157. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

