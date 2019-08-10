WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $44.82. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 32,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DOL)

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

