WIZBL (WBL) Market Capitalization Reaches $239,029.00

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. WIZBL has a total market capitalization of $239,029.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00261525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.01246652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020162 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.