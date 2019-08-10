Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY19 guidance to ~$2.28 EPS.

NYSE WWW traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. 783,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,559. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.19 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.32.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

