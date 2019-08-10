Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.28-2.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,559. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

