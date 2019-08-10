Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.31–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.43 million.Workiva also updated its FY19 guidance to $(0.31)-(0.27) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of WK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. 301,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73. Workiva has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,067,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,208.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matthew M. Rizai sold 66,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,529,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,585 shares of company stock worth $9,832,355. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

