X-Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One X-Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. X-Coin has a market cap of $43,733.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X-Coin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000133 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Coin Profile

X-Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling X-Coin

X-Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

