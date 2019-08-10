Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 299,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 42.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

