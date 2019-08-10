Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Shares Down 1.2%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.21 and last traded at $40.21, 717 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Xero Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XROLF)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

