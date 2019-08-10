XMax (XMX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $645,564.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ABCC, FCoin and OTCBTC. XMax has a market cap of $54.97 million and $645,564.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.60 or 0.04386289 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001049 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,447,356,229 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Coinrail, ABCC, HADAX, FCoin, Graviex, DDEX, CryptoBridge and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.