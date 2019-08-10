XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives $23.75 Average PT from Brokerages

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 27,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $408,367.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,524.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in XOMA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in XOMA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in XOMA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in XOMA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 41,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,546. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 72.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

